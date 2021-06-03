Pooja Banerjee Resumes Yoga After Recovering From A Major Accident

Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee is back to practising yoga after suffering a major accident. After suffering from the traumatic incident, she had to undergo multiple surgeries, which made her lose hope of ever returning to normal. The actor has happily announced that she is able to return to do one of her favourite activities, yoga.

In a media statement, Pooja recalled the entire incident. She said, "I had met with an accident on the sets of a reality show and suffered from multiple fractures in my arms due to the incident. In fact, I had to undergo surgery for the same and they put two rods and 8 screws into my hand. I was in so much pain that I thought I’ll never be able to get back to normalcy and use my hands properly. Even when I began shooting for Kumkum Bhagya last year, I had restricted movement in my hands."

The young actor explained that it was difficult for her to pick up and hold things for longer periods while shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. "Through constant hard work, determination, and recuperation, I have regained almost 85% movement in my right hand and 100% movement in my left hand", she said. She further thanked her family, friends and doctors for supporting her in the tough times. "I can say that I have nearly recovered now, but there's still a few more steps to take", she added.

The actor shared that she was over the moon to be able to start working out again. She shared that it had taken her more than one and a half years to do the activity again. "it feels so good to be able to do yoga once again; it gives me so much peace and energy. Initially, I was just focussing on basic physiotherapy hand exercises through weights and Thera bands that I would carry with me on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. Now I am able to do dolphin planks, little weight training, yoga asanas, Surya Namaskars and a little bit of push-ups as well", the Kumkum Bhagya star noted.

"Most importantly I have developed confidence in my own body which I had lost a little after the accident. It's surely been an overwhelming journey but having said that, I am grateful, and I just want to be the best version of myself. I will surely push myself as much as I can", she said.

Pooja Banerjee took to her Instagram handle on May 21, 2021, to share a video of herself performing yoga. In the motivational video, she expressed that she felt she would never be able to return to normalcy. "This is me becoming a better version of myself each day", she wrote.

