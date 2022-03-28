Pooja Banerjee Reveals Name Of Her Newborn As She Shares Her Pic For The First Time

Television actor Pooja Banerjee has been reaping the joys of motherhood as she recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor took to her Instagram handle on March 28, 2022, and dropped an adorable picture featuring her newborn. Pooja even revealed the name of her baby girl in a heartfelt note that she penned for the latter.

Pooja Banerjee shares a glimpse of her newborn baby girl

Taking to the photo-blogging site, Pooja Banerjee introduced her little munchkin to the world by sharing her first picture. The Kumkum Bhagya actor also revealed her name as she wrote in the caption, "Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr."

Fans call Sana 'adorable and cute'

Fans were quick to respond to the actor's post and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen wrote, "Awwww.....she is so adorable and cute ❤️❤️....May God bless her..." another one commented, "Omg i was so tempted to see these baby doll she is a real gulabo god bless her." Fans even congratulated Pooja as one wrote, "Awww…Congratulations !! Look at the smile God bless you guys…! Thu thu thu."

Post the birth of her little angel, the couple shared a sweet picture while giving a glimpse of the little one. The picture showed the baby’s finger wrapped around her daddy’s finger. Sandeep's happiness of becoming a father is unbounded as he shared he cannot explain this beautiful feeling. He wrote, "This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo." Pooja’s fellow actors Sahil Anand, Aamna Sharif, and a few others reacted to the post. Balika Vadhu 2 actor Samridh Bawa commented, ‘Areeee … many many congratulations to both of you .. god bless you 3.’

