After a long wait, Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Bannerjee welcomed her first child with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. The couple who were blessed with a baby girl on March 12, shared their happiness of entering parenthood by posting the first picture of the newborn on Instagram.

Post the birth of her little angel, congratulatory messages started pouring for the couple from everywhere. According to various media reports, the actor was working till the last trimester of her pregnancy. Now, post-giving birth, the couple shared a sweet picture while giving a glimpse of the little one. Take a look at the first glimpse.

Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal share first post after daughter's birth

The picture showed the baby’s finger wrapped around her daddy’s finger. Sandeep's happiness of becoming a father is unbounded as he shared that he cannot explain this beautiful feeling.“This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo," he wrote alongside the picture.

Pooja’s fellow actors Sahil Anand, Aamna Sharif, and a few others reacted to the post. Balika Vadhu 2 actor Samridh Bawa commented, ‘Areeee … many many congratulations to both of you .. god bless you 3’.

The couple had announced the pregnancy back in November 2021 with a special picture. The actor had posted a picture of herself and her husband by the pool. In the picture, she was seen in a blue and orange swimsuit, as she posed sideways, flaunting her baby bump for the camera. She played on the word 'family tree' and wrote, "MY FAMILY ThREE #Blessed #NEWbeginnings #BlueMermaid #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee"

Meanwhile, while packing up for the last time, Pooja shared a video and a thank you note for the team for taking care of her and doting on her during her pregnancy. "Until We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey. I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy onset. From Ravi Ji to Sanjay, to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors, you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all….(sic)," she wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/sandeepsejwal