Pooja Banerjee Shares Her First Look As Rhea Mehra For 'Kumkum Bhagya'; See Pic

Pooja Banerjee is quite a popular face of the television industry. The stunning Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is the new face of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja has been roped in to play Rhea Mehra's character in Kumkum Bhagya. The Swim Team actor recently shared her first look as Rhea Mehra on her social media. As per Kumkuma Bhagya's timings, the show airs on Zee Tv at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday.

Also Read: Pooja Banerjee Reveals Sweet Gesture Of Her Co-stars Parth Samthaan And Sahil Anand

Pooja Banerjee joins Kumkum Bhagya's cast

Pooja Banerjee is the newest cast member to be a part of the Kumkum Bhagya family. The diva recently took to her Instagram to share her first look as Rhea Mehra, which has certainly caught the attention of her admirers. Banerjee's fans showered her with best wishes for this new endeavour on social media. In Pooja Banerjee's Instagram photo she looks gorgeous donning matte makeup and an open hairdo.

Also Read:'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Pooja Banerjee On Set Fire; Says, ‘Couldn't Stop My Tears’

She captioned her photo as "#RheaMehra coming soon on #KumKumBhagya on @zeetv". It will be interesting to see how Pooja will essay the negative role of Rhea Mehra in her own unique way in comparison to Naina Singh. Earlier, Naina essayed the role of Rhea Mehra in the primetime drama. As per reports, due to creative differences, Naina chose to walk out of the show.

Also Read:'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 16: Pragya Plots Against Dushyant, He Gets Arrested

The news of Naina Singh's exit from the Balaji show had left the audience startled. But, now with Pooja playing Rhea on the small-screen will sure give an all-new look to the entire show. During an interview with a leading daily, Pooja Banerjee also talked about how it might be challenging for her to play two extremely different characters for two very different shows. Pooja is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Nivedita Basu. Her fierce character is much-loved by the viewers.

Also Read: Pooja Banerjee Gets A Massage From Hina Khan In A BTS Post; See Must-watch Video

Pooja also said that because the sets of Kumkum Bhagya and Kasauti are located close to each other, she will save on travelling time for sure. She added that her makeup artist and room too haven't changed, so that's a big relief for her. Pooja Banerjee also shared her thoughts about playing a teenager in Kumkum Bhagya, who is the lead pair Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi's (Shabbir Ahluwalia) snobbish daughter. Sharing her excitement during the interview, Pooja Banerjee added that because she looks younger than her actual age it will be easier for her to play Rhea Mehra on screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.