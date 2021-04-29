Pooja Banerjee Shares Immunity-boosting Tips With People Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea in the popular Zee TV prime time show recently talked about how all the actors have been shooting with immense safety precautions so that they can keep entertaining and inspiring all the viewers to stay strong and resilient. She also shared some suggestions for the public to follow while they stay indoors during these testing times.

Pooja Banerjee talks about shooting during the pandemic.

Talking about shooting when Covid-19 cases in India are at an all-time high, the actor said, "I feel blessed that I am able to work and entertain everyone during such a difficult time. Team Kumkum Bhagya wants to inspire people to be strong and resilient through the show. However, I must mention that people feel actors only shoot and make Insta stories and we aren't that bothered, but they forget we're humans and we have families too. I have friends and family members who've tested positive, I do check up on them and help people find beds or medicines or anything else that they need. I just don’t advertise it, but that doesn't mean I am not helping people. Whatever is happening around us, it does impact us too. Personally, with everything that is happening in the world, social media has actually become overwhelming for me. Scrolling through several posts about the scenario of the country makes me anxious and I am trying to do my bit by helping out people in need by spreading positive messages. In difficult times like these, I really feel it is our duty to make everyone around us feel safe and secure and make them smile one way or the other and that’s what I am trying to do as well.”

Pooja Banerjee shares immunity-boosting tips

Pooja is of the notion that during these critical times it is very important for people to take utmost care of themselves. She further added, "We should stay indoors and try to build our immunity during this time, while also bonding with our family and friends. I have also taken this time to bond with my co-stars and read a couple of novels too." Pooja also shared about the steps she follows in order to build her immunity and revealed, " I am also ensuring that I take all precautions, including inhaling steam, wearing a mask whenever I am not shooting and drinking hot water throughout the day. I am also taking Zinc and Vitamin C tablets for building a better immunity, while also indulging in healthy food items only. I feel everyone should follow this. Also, wear masks when around people. Right now is a critical time and we should think about the long term, rather than the short term. I really hope the pandemic ends soon and we can move around and interact with everyone freely and in any city that we wish to."

About Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is a family drama television series that stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Pooja Banerjee, Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar in pivotal roles. According to the current running plot, Pragya is standing up against all odds to protect Abhi from Tanu’s false accusations. Pragya also manages to unite the family again with Rhea and Prachi coming together for their father.

