Pooja Bedi's Boat Ride In Goa Sparks Debate On Privilege, Actor Sharply Replies To Users

Pooja Bedi's boat ride in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor sparked a debate on social media about privilege. Enjoying the beaches of Goa, Bedi wrote, "Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!"

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "people are dying of covid complications every day. check your privilege." [sic] And to this, Bedi replied, "What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege" [sic]

Another user commented that she was sending 'wrong message to people with her irresponsible statement' and replying to this, Bedi wrote, "I know people who have lived in FEAR for an ENTIRE YEAR who are now ill DUE TO the lack of exercise, depression & stress DUE TO LOCKDOWN. If they now die... what a waste of a whole year of their lives! Id rather LIVE FULLY every day that I'm alive." [sic]

In response to another netizen, Bedi asserted, "It's not a vacation in Goa.. I Live in Goa & my health& wellness venture @happysoulindia is based here. BTW beaches across India are available 2 all 2 enjoy free of cost. Why envy people who have freed their mind from fear of #coronavirus & chosen To ENJOY the planet while alive?@ [sic]

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...â¤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

I â¤ Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goaâ¤ the outdoorsâ£The warmth of the localsâ£The amazing foodâ£The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa@happysoulindia@goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness pic.twitter.com/qWTjxeIFBE — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

On the professional front, Pooja Bedi debuted in Bollywood in 1991 with her appearance in the film Vishkanya. She rose to fame after her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, alongside Ayesha Jhulka garnered a positive response.

