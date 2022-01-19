Pooja Gor Announces Recovery From COVID-19 With Stunning Beach Pic; See

The entire world is reeling under the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports of film and TV celebrities getting infected by the deadly virus has become a daily occurrence now. Recently, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Pooja Gor had contracted the virus. The actor has finally tested negative on Wednesday and shared the news on her social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Pooja Gor dropped a stunning photo in which she can be seen donning a black swimsuit with an orange shrug over it. As mentioned in the caption, the throwback picture is from her beach vacation. She captioned the picture, "Walking out on COVID-19 like ✌🏼#FinallyTestedNegative #Throwback".

Fans shower love as Pooja Gor recovers from COVID-19

Fans showered love on the actor's post as her comment section was flooded with positive reactions. A fan wrote, "Beach beauty 😍❤️", another fan wrote, "looking so nice 😍". Some wrote, "excellent", "so lovely", "super gorgeous stunning radiant beautiful always 🌹👌👍", "AWESOME, ADORABLE AMAZING BEAUTY QUEEN 🔥", "Spectacular picture 🖤🖤🖤", "Wow nice your looking so beautiful ❤️❤️", "Slaying sexy ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking sizzling hawtt 🔥🔥🔥", "Killer walk after covid 19 recovery..🥵😂😂", "Touching Speechless 🙊 Gorgeous Beautiful Dear Enjoy 😘", and many more.

A week ago, Pooja Gor shared the news of her getting tested positive for COVID on her Instagram handle by uploading two photos. In the first picture, she can be seen recording her temperature with a thermometer in her mouth and the second photo has the actor donning an unhappy expression considering the fact that she got contracted the virus.

Pooja Gor on the work front

Pooja Gor is known for her hit TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. She debuted on television with Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009 where she starred alongside Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Pratigya from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Apart from these, the actor has also made guest appearances in various shows including Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and many more. Pooja Gor also hosted the crime drama Savdhaan India from 2013 to 2015. She starred as the main lead Dr Roshni in the medical drama Ek Nayi Ummeed Roshni in 2015. She made her film debut through the 2018 film Kedarnath which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@poojagor