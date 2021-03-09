Pooja Gor Opens Up About Making Her Comeback With 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Pooja Gor is both excited and nervous about making her comeback on TV after almost six years. And her new stint is special because she will appear in the second season of her earlier hit show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. Pooja Gor was last seen in the TV show Ek Nayi Ummeed – Roshni that ended in 2015 and in between she made a few cameo appearances. The actor felt that her comeback isn't all that special as previous re-runs of the show have been successful. Here's more on what Pooja Gor said about Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Pooja Gor on making her comeback with Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

According to Telly Chakkar, Pooja Gor feels that her return to Pratigya's sequel series is like a "homecoming" for the actor. While she dabbled in several content mediums like starring in OTT shows, films, short films and ads, it didn't feel like eight years have passed. Gor is currently shooting for the web series Shrikant Bashir for SonyLIV. The actor was getting offers for television, but none appealed to her. She added that she wasn't getting any work that she was interested in, so she decided to take a break until something worthwhile came her way.

Pooja said that the new season has a fresh story but with the same characters from its predecessor. The story will continue picking up from where the first season ended. The sequel has also retained its principal characters. Along with Pooja Gor, actors Arhaan Behll who plays Pratigya's husband, Krishna Sajjan Singh, and Anupam Shyam who plays Thakur Sajjan Singh, is set to return in the sequel.

Gor has been mentally preparing for shooting the daily soap, as she felt she has lost connect with its format. She said that in daily soaps, prepping is done in advance in addition to the long working hours on set. While her character is the same, some nuances will be different, she added. She said she is aware of her expectations from the show and is hopeful that audiences will be impressed by her performance. The actor also praised the team behind Pratigya 2; producers Rajan Shahi and writer, creative producer and showrunner Pearl Grey.