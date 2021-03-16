Pooja Gor's Ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora Wishes Her Luck For 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Pooja Gor recently made her comeback in the Star Bharat show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. On Monday, Pooja took to her Instagram stories and shared a video where her ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora wished the actor and her team good luck and success for their new show. Pooja and Raj Singh Arora split last December, but the two still share a great bond as is shown in the video. In the Instagram Story, Raj looks excited and starts calling her character name Pratigya in Sajjan Singh style and adds, "All the best Pooja Gor and rest of the team".

More about Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora

Pooja Gor had posted on social media the news of their split. She wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram and mentioned the details of her breakup stating that she had to make some "difficult choices" and hence she wanted to take time before talking openly about it. She added that she decided to part ways with Raj, but the duo has mutual love and respect for each other. She also wished Raj all the best for his future endeavours and credited him for being an important influence in her life. Pooja and Raj Singh Arora dated each other for almost a decade before calling it quits.

Pooja Gor in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

Pooja Gor reprised her role as Pratigya Krishna Singh in the sequel Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 which aired on Star Bharat on March 15. The series plot takes place nine years after the original Pratigya ended and is an inspiring story about a woman who stands firm on her values despite being tested repeatedly over the course of her life. Along with Pooja Gor, actors Arhaan Behll who plays Pratigya's husband, Krishna Sajjan Singh, and Anupam Shyam who plays Thakur Sajjan Singh, have made a comeback in the sequel. The Pratigya 2 crew also includes producers Rajan Shahi and writer, creative producer and showrunner Pearl Grey. Meanwhile, Pooja Gor is also currently shooting for the web series Shrikant Bashir for SonyLIV. In 2018, Pooja made her Bollywood debut where she was seen playing the elder sister of Sara Ali Khan's character in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.

