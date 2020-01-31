Union Budget
Pooja Sandeep Sejwal's Stylish Insta Posts Prove That She Is A True Fashionista

Television News

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal is a part of the hit show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. The actor is a complete fashionista and her Insta posts are proof. Have a look here:

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Sandeep Sejwal

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal, aka Pooja Banerjee, is a very popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor started her journey by participating in MTV India's Roadies 8 and, and currently is playing Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Banerjee is married to Olympian swimmer, Sandeep Sejwal, who won a bronze medal in 50m breaststroke at the 2014 Asian games held in Incheon. Apart from being a versatile actor and a loving wife, Pooja is also known for her great sense in fashion. Have a look:

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal is a complete fashionista and here's proof

Perfect party outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal sure knows the choice of colours and the make of an outfit. Her quirky and bold party outfits prove that the actor can carry any attire with ease and comfort. She can manage to slay in every outfit. 

Beautiful ethnic outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal has proved to have stayed close to her roots and is looking elegantly beautiful in these ethnic outfits. She has worn the perfect shades of outfits and styled them just right. Pooja Sandeep Sejwal indeed deserves to be called as a "fashionista". 

 

 

