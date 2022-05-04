Poonam Pandey Evicted From Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'; Wishes 'to Be A Part Of Bigg Boss'

Kangana Ranaut headlined TV reality show Lock Upp is finally heading towards its Finale. As per the recent development, Poonam Pandey has been evicted from the popular reality show and recently she took to her social media space and gave a glimpse at the celebratory welcome she received at home. However, she even shared how she wishes to be a part of Bigg Boss.

Poonam Pandey celebrates as she reaches home after Lock Upp

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pandey dropped a video as she receives a warm welcome after reaching home. Sharing the clip, she mentioned in the caption, "Finally Home!!!!!! Missing my jail ❤️ LOCK UPP YOU ROCK! #Badass Kaidi 😜 @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @mxplayer @lockuppgame." Watch the video here:

Alt Balaji has shared a new promo video on its official Instagram handle which sees Poonam Pandey in tears after listening to jailer Karan Kundrra's encouraging words. Karan said, "We are glad that you did this show. You have outperformed what you thought you were capable of. And today, what you’ve done, you’re badass. You are not leaving this place because you lost, you are going out as a fighter. No one has evicted you. You fought, you proved yourself, and you’re going out with a standing ovation."

'Now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well': Poonam Pandey

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Poonam said that she is so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in her life. She continued,

"I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well".

Prior to joining the show, Poonam Pandey said in a conversation with Indian Express that for her, working with Kangana Ranaut was another reason to be in Lock Upp. She further added that Ranaut has inspired her for a very long time and she really likes women who are opinionated and not scared of anyone. "Honestly, we girls are conditioned and trained to be a certain way. And when someone breaks that image and becomes who they want to be, that’s so beautiful. She has broken past the prejudiced system and I can’t wait to interact with her," added the 31-year-old.

Image: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal