'Porus' Actor Sameksha Singh Gets Hitched To Beau Shael Oswal In Singapore

Television actor Sameksha Singh who is known for her performances in shows like Porus, Tantra, and Zaara got hitched with her Singapore-based singer and industrialist beau Shael Oswal. The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2020. Sameksha revealed the same to a daily.

The actor said that the wedding date was auspicious for them as it marked the birth anniversary of Shael's father who had passed away in the year 2016. She further said that the couple chose a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara wherein they were joined by all their family and friends virtually. The Porus actor also revealed how she met her husband Shael.

Sameksha Singh met Shael Oswal during a music single shoot

The actor revealed that they met during the shoot of their music single Makhmali Pyaar in the year 2019. She said that Shael had approached her for the song after looking at her photographs. The Zaara actor went on to say that Shael had revealed to her that he had fallen in love with her instantly but back then, she had no feelings for him.

Sameksha then added that she eventually grew closer to Shael during the shoot of their music single. The actor called her husband as one of the 'biggest blessing' in her life. The actor then said that she had come to Singapore in February 2020, to shoot another song with him titled Tere Naal during which she had made up her mind to settle down with him.

Sameksha Singh has bid goodbye to the industry

The Tantra actor further said that she has no plans of returning to Mumbai now and has said goodbye to the industry. Sameksha added that she would get into scriptwriting, production, and direction, reviving the production house which was established by her father-in-law. The actor also revealed about this marriage being the second one for both her and Shael.

To this, the actor said that after their first marriages failed, they were certain that they should not tie the knot again. Sameksha revealed that Shael has two children, Sohanaa and Shivam from his first marriage. The actor said that she had herself earlier tied the knot in the year 2004 and had separated from her first husband in the year 2018. Sameksha said that she has a 10-year-old son Ameybir from her first marriage but both her ex-husband and her son have been supportive of her decision to enter marital bliss for the second time.

