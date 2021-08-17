'Pose' Actor Mj Rodriguez Talks About The Final Season; Says 'I Knew It Would Be Historic'

As the popular TV series, Pose recently entered its third and final season, one of the star performers from the show, Mj Rodriguez opened up about the Emmy nominations that she received for the show and highlighted how she knew that it would be ‘historic’ as they were hitting on so many things from the ‘90s.

Mj Rodriguez and co-creator Steven Canals on their vision for the final season of Pose

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in the series, Pose, spoke about how they were hitting on so many things from the ‘90s. “I knew it would be historic because we were hitting on so many things that happened in the ’90s at that very time, and I thought it was poignant and important that people got to see that”, she mentioned. She further stated that they didn’t have it displayed in such a manner because there weren’t any outlets for that. “not to mention LGBTQIA individuals across the world in 1999 weren’t even getting any notoriety at that time. In 2020-21, this was a great time to really showcase how we as humans fought for our rights”, she said.

Even the co-creator and the executive producer-writer-director of the show, Steven Canals opened up about his vision for the final season, which was really just to land the plane and finish telling the story that he’d set out to tell back in 2014 when he wrote the very first draft and was being told ‘no, this show has no value and it has no worth’. Hence, he just wanted to honour the characters and their community. He even spoke about Mj Rodriguez’s character on the show and recalled that when they returned to New York in September, there was one goal at his forefront, ‘Mj owning all of her gifts’. Stating further about her role, he said that she was like every girl he went to high school with.

Later, Mj Rodriguez spoke about her journey from the first day she began shooting for Pose and said, “When I started Pose, I was just this insecure little flower that was trying to get through the dirt,” she explains, “and now I feel somewhat fully blossomed, because there’s still a lot of blossoming to do. But it changed my life.”.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.