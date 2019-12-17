Best Saree Looks Of Prachi Desai, The 'Rock On!!' Actor On Instagram

Prachi Desai is an Indian film actor who was previously a popular TV actor. She rose to fame with her hit show Kasamh Se on Zee TV. Prachi made her debut with the film, Rock On!! in 2008. Prachi who hails from surat was also seen in other films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, and Me Aur Main. Prachi Desai has also been an endorser, spokesperson and brand ambassador. The beautiful actress is not just good at acting but is also known for her fashion sense. Listed below are some of Prachi Desai's photos and saree looks from her Instagram:

Prachi Desai's Instagram Saree Looks

Desai looks gorgeous in this beautiful pink and blue saree. Prachi Desai has pulled off this look with class and grace. Prachi dons a beautiful velvet blue sleeveless blouse with intricate work and throws on a simple plain pink saree over it. She keeps her hair short with curls and natural makeup. Prachi Desai completes her look with a beautiful golden chunky ring.

This is another great post on Instagram by Prachi Desai. She has pulled off a beautiful velvet black saree with golden intricate handwork. Desai looks regal with her jewellery and light makeup. She completes her look with a centre-partitioned neat bun and bindi.

This is another great saree pulled up by Prachi Desai. The actress is seen donning a dark pink saree with graceful pleats. Prachi has enhanced her look with a chunky necklace. She keeps it simple and classy with her minimal makeup and straight hair.

