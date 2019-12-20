The Debate
Prachi Desai: The 'Rock On!!' Star's Top Casual And Western Outfits

Television News

Prachi Desai is a popular Bollywood actor who started her career in television. Here are some of Prachi Desai's best western and casual outfits.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai is an Indian Bollywood actor who was formerly known for her in television. She started her television career in 2006 with a successful TV drama, Kasamh Se on Zee TV. The show aired for six years. Later in 2008, Prachi made her Bollywood debut through her appearance in Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!!. Her other notable features include Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012) and I, Me Aur Main (2013). Apart from acting career, Desai is also an endorser, spokesperson, brand ambassador for several leading brands in India. Prachi is also well-known for her western and causal fashion looks. She has also been featured in various fashion meets as a leading model or a show stopper. Here are some of the Rock On!! star's western and casual wear.

Prachi Desai's turtle neck sweatshirt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Prachi Desai's creamish top and yoga pants 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Prachi Desai's off-shoulder khaki dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Prachi Desai's long string shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Prachi Desai's high-waist bell bottom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Prachi Desai's Popeye graphic white shirt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

Published:
