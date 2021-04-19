Prajakta Koli Tests Positive For Covid-19; Urges Fans To Wear Mask And Stay Safe

Famous YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, also known by her stage name Mostly Sane, recently announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. In her post, she wrote that she was safe and has taken all necessary precautions.

Prajakta Koli tests positive for Covid-19

The Youtuber shared a post on Instagram in which she announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In the statement, the actress wrote that in spite of taking all precautionary measures, she has tested positive for the virus. Giving an update about her current health status, she wrote that she was doing okay and was taken care of by her family and doctors. She thanked all her fans and followers for the love and support and also urged everyone to wear a mask and stay safe. The second wave of Covid-19 has negatively affected Bollywood and recently various actors like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranbir Kapoor were tested positive for the virus.

Friends and fans send regards to Prajakta Koli

Friends and fans were quick to react to Prajakta Koli's announcement and filled the comments section with get well soon messages. Famous Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani left a comment on the actress' post and asked her to take care and also wrote that he was with her. Actor Nikitin Dheer also left a comment and asked her to take care. Mallika Dua and social media personality Kusha Kapila also left a comment on the YouTuber's post and asked her to take care. Most of the fans commented, "Get well soon" on the actress' post.

On the work front, Prajakta Kokli is best known for her comedy videos and is known by her YouTube name 'Mostly Sane'. Her YouTube account has more than 6 million subscribers and most of Prajakta Koli's videos have over 1 million views. The actress made her acting debut with the Netflix series Mismatched opposite Rohit Saraf. The show was based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Prajakta will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will also feature actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul.

Source: Prajakta Koli's Instagram

