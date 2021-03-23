Prakhar Toshniwal Joins Cast Of 'Jamai 2.0' In Season 2 With Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma

Prakhar Toshniwal is all set to join Jamai 2.0 cast featuring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, according to Mid-Day. Toshniwal played the role of Nia Sharma's brother in the TV series. Jamai 2.0 season 2 will be airing on the OTT Platform Zee5. Prakhar will be playing the character named Ajit Patel. The actor had taken to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his role in the series.

In his caption, Prakhar explained the character had been locked up for 10 years. He was seen pointing a gun towards a girl's head and trembling with nervousness and guilt. The story of Jamai 2.0 season 2 will focus on unveiling the truth, whether Ajit Patel is a murderer or innocent.

Prakhar Toshniwal as Ajit Patel in Jamai 2.0

Talking about Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's chemistry in the series, Prakhar said that their chemistry was possible because of their off-screen friendship. Prakhar Toshniwal was also featured in the series Ishqbaaaz where he played the role of Viraj. In the series Bebakee, he plays the role of Namik.

Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 TV show Jamai Raja. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma are seen reprising their roles as Siddharth and Roshni. While the first season of the show focuses on Siddharth trying to fix Roshni and her mother's relationship, the second season focuses on the ups and downs in the relationship between Roshni and Siddharth. The Jamai 2.0 season 2 premiered on February 26, 2021.

The plot of Jamai 2.0 season 2

In the second season, Roshni and Siddharth start living together. She learns that her boyfriend keeps disappearing often which gets alarming for her and raises questions. Jamai 2.0 plot focuses on Roshni's mother Durga Devi, aka DD, who does not care for or trust her daughter's boyfriend Siddharth. She urges Roshni to find out more about Siddharth and his past. Meanwhile, DD sets a trap that will end Roshni and Siddharth's relationship for good.

Siddharth too plans to seek revenge from DD and Ajit Patel based on her past history. DD declares that Ajit Patel had died which turns out to be a lie to protect him. It is revealed that Ajit Patel had been hidden by DD as he was convicted for killing Siddharth's sister.