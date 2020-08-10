Pranitaa Pandit & Hubby Shivi Welcome Their Baby Girl With An IG Post, Fans Shower Love

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Pranitaa Pandit recently gave birth to a baby girl on August 7. The couple, Pranitaa Pandit and Shivi Pandit, announced the news in a post on Instagram. Since the announcement, fans, admirers and friends of the couple are flooding their social media with wishes for their daughter. Take a look at the post and fan reactions as well.

Pranitaa Pandit's post

Pranitaa recently posted a throwback picture from when she was pregnant to announce the news that the couple has welcomed a daughter into their lives. Viewers can see Pranitaa in the arms of Shivi looking very happy and sporting a yellow dress. Shivi can also be spotted kissing Pranitaa on her head in the next picture.

Pranitaa uploaded a heartfelt caption with the post. The star mentioned that she truly believed that fairytales do come true and added that she had a girl with the clever use of hashtags. She wrote - Fairytales do come true (emoji) .. look at us we had you ...Your first breath took ours away ...#myuniverse #mylove #madebyus #blessed #by #god #unreal #mesmerized #ourlilgirl #7thaugust #jaiguruji #gratitude@pandit.shivi - #daddyslittlegirl #daddyduties #(emoji) #im #blessedbygod #spoiltrottenbyhim.

Many fans and celebrities congratulated the actor in the comments. A few of the celebs were - Nidhi Uttam, Kartika Dheer, Nia Sharma, Vinny Arora Dhoopar and many more. Fans also blessed their newborn girl. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Pranitaa Pandit's Instagram

Pranitaa Pandit's husband Shivi also uploaded an identical post on his Instagram. In the first snap, Shivi could be seen admiring his wife and in the next, he was seen kissing her on her head. He wrote - #blessed #family #gratitude #myangels (emoji) @pranitaa_pandit, in his caption. Many fans and admirers showered this post with love and positive comments as well. Take a look at the post:

Many fans have left comments on Shivi's post as well. One fan mentioned - congratulations to both of you,I'm so happy.,for you!! Godbless and another wrote - Yaaaaayyy, lots of love. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Shivi Pandit's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Pranitaa Pandit's Instagram

