Prannita Pandit And Shivi Pandit Announce Their Pregnancy In THIS Quirky Manner

TV actor Prannita Pandit, who is known for essaying the role of Surabhi in the popular show Uttaran, is now expecting her first child with husband Shivi Pandit. The couple has been enjoying marital bliss for six years now and has recently announced their pregnancy in a quirky manner. Prannita took to her social media to share the announcement and since then congratulations have been pouring in for the couple.

Also Read: Rashami Desai’s Graceful Moves On Kamariya Leave Fans Hooting ‘Kill Kar Diya

Prannita Pandit and her husband Shivi Pandit had a quirky way to announce their pregnancy

Prannita Pandit shared a fun picture wherein she can be seen posing with her husband Shivi Pandit while being seated in their bedroom. She shared the picture in the form of a movie poster which is titled 'We're Pregnant'. The hilarious picture also has the words 'Based On A True Story' written on it. The couple has also hinted that Prannita is due in August this year.

Also Read: Nia Sharma To Hina Khan: TV Celebs Who Rock Statement Colour-blocking Outfits Like A Diva

The picture further gives out a perfect vibe of new parents who are embracing parenthood for the first time. Prannita Pandit can be seen donning a full-sleeved loose red-colored top while flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen sipping on her juice and is all set to binge on her chocolate which shows the cravings of every new mother. The actor can be seen surrounded by several chocolates and chips which suggests that she is definitely keeping herself pampered in this phase.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Turns An Old Scarf Into Uber-cool Off-shoulder Top, Have A Look

Shivi Pandit can be seen looking every bit the excited father-to-be. He can be seen twinning with his wife as he dons a red t-shirt along with faded blue jeans. He can be seen holding the book, 'What To Expect When You Are Expecting' by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel. On another hand, he can be seen holding a pregnancy kit sporting an excited expression. The couple's way of announcing this new phase of their life is surely quirky and delightful. Take a look at their post.

Prannita Pandit spoke about embracing motherhood with a leading daily

Prannita Pandit also shared the happy news with a daily. She stated that they are feeling happy and blessed. The excited mom-to-be added that she is super delighted to welcome her little bundle of joy. The actor further added that the couple only started discussing starting a family a year ago and stated that this is the best thing that has happened to her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.