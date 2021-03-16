Pratigya 2 Serial's Cast And Characters: From Pooja Gor To Arhaan Behll, See Full List

Sequel to Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Star Bharat has brought Pratigya 2 back to the small screen. The characters and cast of Pratigya 2 will jump 9 years ahead in the show and will revolve around Pratigya, a lawyer fighting for justice in society. With Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the main cast of Pratigya 2, fans are excited to see what the season 2 story holds.

The serial premiered on the 15th of March and fans were excited to see Pratigya 2 serial's cast and characters. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 2's cast consists of an ensemble of talented actors like Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, and Asmita Sharma. Let's take a look at Pratigya 2 serial's cast and the characters they play.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 cast

Pooja Gor

Playing the lead role in the serial, Pooja plays the role of Pratigya Krishna Singh who is a lawyer. Pratigya strives to fight against injustice and the issue in society whilst being a wife and a sister. Pooja Gor gained recognition on the small screen through her role in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 1.

Arhaan Behll

Adding to the list of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 cast is the second main lead, Arhaan Behll. The 36-year-old actor is playing the role of Krishna Sajjan Singh in the serial who is Pratigya's husband and brother of Shakti and Komal. The actor gained popularity through the first season of Pratigya after portraying the role of Krishna.

Shahab Khan

The veteran actor plays the role of Shyam Saxena who is Pratigya's father. Shahab Khan has also acted in several Hindi films like Chal Chalein, Inteqam: The Perfect Game, and Vaada Raha. The 55-year-old has also appeared in many serials like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Asmita Sharma

Playing the role of Sumitra Singh, Asmita Sharma reprised the role of Krishna's mother in season two of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. The actress is also a writer known for her works in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya and Devon Mein Dev Shanidev. Asmita Sharma has also worked in serials like Balika Vadhu and Gutrun Gutargun.

Avantika Hundal

Playing the role of Pratigya's younger sister, the 28-year-old actress Avantika Hundal reprised her role from the first season of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. The actress is known for her works in Hindi and Punjabi cinema in movies like Mr. & Mrs. 420 and Rab Ton Sohna Ishq. Avantika also played a role in Bachna Ae Haseeno starring Ranbir Kapoor.