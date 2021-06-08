'Pratigya' Actor Ankit Gera Secretly Ties The Knot With Rashi Puri In A Private Wedding

Television actor Ankit Gera is popularly known for his role as Adarsh Shyam Saxena in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. The actor recently tied the knot with Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria. Take a look at what the actor had to say about his secret wedding.

Ankit Gera tied the knot with Rashi Puri

Ankit Gera announces on his Instagram handle that he got married. Sharing a screenshot of an article, he captioned his post, "Finally hitched!!! Thank you everyone for the wishes…" According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, his wedding took place on June 5 with an NRI from Nigeria named Rashi Puri. He said that it was an arranged marriage and his wife is his family friend and they've known each other for several years. Both their parents were looking for an ideal match for their children when they suggested that the two should talk to each other. The couple started talking in April and started liking each other.

Ankit Gera's wife Rashi flew to India three weeks before the wedding and they spent some quality time together. The actor mentioned that even though it was a short span of time, they got to know each other better. The actor was never fond of big fat Indian weddings and wanted to have a small affair. His family was fixing a date in December when he suggested that they should get married in a private ceremony. Only the people who mattered to them attended the wedding. The two are extremely different from each other. Rashi did not know that Ankit was an actor and liked him as a person. This quality of hers attracted him more.

Ankit Gera on the work front

Ankit made his television debut with Mahi Way in 2009. The actor was later seen in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke which rose him to fame. He was seen portraying the role of Mayank Prabhu Garg in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. The actor also appeared in shows like Dard Ka Rishta, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Maharakshak: Devi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Santoshi Maa and Agniphera. In Agniphera, the actor portrayed the lead role of Anurag Vidvaan Singh. He recently made a cameo in the show Choti Sarrdaarni as Sameer.

Image: Ankit Gera's Instagram

