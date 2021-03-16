Pratigya Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Pratigya Makes Strong Comeback As Lawyer

The sequel of the popular Star Plus TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya titled Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 aired its first episode on March 15 on Star Bharat. The show stars Pooja Gor as Pratigya and Arhan Behll as Krishna, Partigya's husband. Season 1 of the show followed the story of Pratigya who will go to any length to fight for her rights even if it means standing up against her husband, the son of the most powerful family in Allahabad, The Thakurs.

Mann Ki Aawaz Partigya Season 2

The second season will revolve around Thakur Sajjan Singh played by Anupam Shyam, the antagonist who wants to take over and have power all over India. Pooja Gor reprises her role as Pratigya who is a lawyer now and is ready to fight against the deep-rooted prejudices that are set in the Indian caste system.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2 episode 1 review

The first episode of the second season starts with the viewers getting a glimpse of Pratigya and Krishna spending time with their two kids. The episode shows that Pratigya and Krishna are still very much in love and are living a happy married life. Pooja Gor's and Arhaan Behll's chemistry still looks fresh and effortless as it did nine years ago in the first season.

Pratigya is even more fierce as a lawyer now and does not hold back from giving it the way she sees it. Even when she was threatened by a goon for taking back a case against him by kidnapping her daughter, she did not succumb to his threats and portrayed the image of a strong woman by slapping him and being very clear with him to not mix her profession with her family.

The entire episode shows the struggle of a woman who wants to fight for what is right but is vulnerable when it comes to her kids and family. Pooja Gor in the episode excels in emoting her feelings and actions through her expressions. Arhaan's character also denotes that even though he has changed over the years there are still times when he would want nothing but to go back to his old ways and get what he wants by firing shots in the city.

Anupam Shyam as Thakur Sajjan Singh is villainous and reprises his role as an angry powerful man very well. The end of the episode, that shows Pratigya winning the case against a criminal is powerful. Pooja Gor's Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is a fine example of how a working woman with strong opinions is pressured to not raise her voice against the wrongful things that are happening in society and the satisfaction and elation of the very same woman who manages to emerge victorious and confident amid such surroundings. Pratigya is a television show that portrays a strong female character who is not afraid to face challenges that society throws upon her head-on.