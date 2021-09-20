Pratik Sehajpal Gets Emotional After 'knowing Very Late' About Sidharth Shukla's Death

Bigg Boss OTT 2021 finalist Pratik Sehajpal became a popular name among followers of the reality show after his constant arguments with Divya Agarwal, who ultimately won the show. On Monday, Sehajpal took to his Instagram to upload a post expressing his grief about television star Sidharth Shukla’s demise, as he heard about the news late owing to his participation in the reality show. The news of the actor’s sudden death left his fans, followers and family in shock.

Pratik Sehajpal's emotional post on Sidharth Shukla’s death

Pratik Sehajpal headed to his Instagram account to share an emotional post about the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Posting a picture of the late actor Sehajpal explained that he learnt about the news late as he was on the reality show. Calling Shukla 'strong and hardworking' he mentioned that the actor inspired him. He wrote, "He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS." He concluded his post by saying that 'Strong souls live forever.'

Sidharth Shukla's death came as a shock to millions, who still grieve his death. The actor had recently made his OTT debut with the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, whose producer Sarita A Tanwar shared a note for the actors' fans post his death. She acknowledged the grief fans go through when an actor passes away and wrote, "When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else." His fans are often referred to as 'Sidhearts' and the producer thanked them for the love they showered on the actor and his show Broken But Beautiful 3, which also started Sonia Rathee. Calling the Sidhearts' love 'pure and unadulterated', she further wrote, "The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him."

