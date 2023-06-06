Pratik Sehajpal, K-pop Idol Aoora Get Fans Excited For Their Upcoming Collaboration

Pratik Sehajpal recently teased a collaboration with K-pop singer Aoora. The actor took to social media to share a series of photos featuring himself and the singer. In the photos, they sported trendy suits.

While Pratik wore a blue blazer teamed with matching pants, Aoora opted for an all-black look. The actor's caption added to the intrigue surrounding their collaboration. He wrote, "Will the bomb explode? Stay tuned to know more #InterCountryChase #InterpolAndRaw #Robbery #SavetheDay." It seems like they will collaborate for a music video.

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities took to the comments section and expressed excitement for their upcoming project. However, it was Pratik's close friend Shamita Shetty's reaction that grabbed everyone's attention. Shamita and Pratik were co-stars on a couple of reality TV shows. On this post, she commented, "Anio," which means 'no' in Korean. Aoora wrote, "Countdown." Niti Taylor also expressed her excitement and wrote, "Can't wait."

(Pratik Sehajpal and Aoora tease an upcoming collaboration | Image: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)

(Pratik Sehajpal and Aoora to collaborate for an upcoming project | Image: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)

Aoora looking into Indo-Korean collaborations

(Aoora wants to bridge gap between Indian and Korean audience | Image: Aoora/Instagram)

Renowned K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his rendition of Bappi Lahiri's iconic track Jimmy Jimmy, aims to foster greater Indo-Korean collaborations. Aoora expressed his desire to bridge the gap between Indian and Korean audiences by incorporating the works of the legendary singer into his music. His admiration for Bappi Da's music has inspired him to embark on this journey of cultural exchange.

Pratik Sehajpal's journey in showbiz

(Pratik Sehajpal was last seen in Naagin 6 | Image: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)

Pratik Sehajpal has featured in various reality shows. His stints on Love School Season 3, Ace of Space, and other reality shows have earned him a loyal fan following. Notably, Pratik showcased his acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash. Additionally, he has appeared in web series such as Bebaakee (2020) and has been featured in several popular music videos.