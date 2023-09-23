Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 With Husband Abhinav Shukla

TV actress Rubina Dilaik announced her first pregnancy recently. This development came after speculations surrounding her pregnancy were rife. Now that the actress has let the world know that she is expecting a baby with her husband Abhinav Shukla, the couple celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sought blessings and wished their fans.

3 things you need to know

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018.

The couple participated in a reality show together where Rubina won.

They married in 2018 and are going strong after sorting out differences between them.

Rubina Dilaik celebrates Ganpathi Chaturthi

The Choti Bahu actress shared a series of pictures of herself engrossed in Ganapati Puja. She also posted a picture of herself with her hands folded in prayer in one slide, while on another she showed their Lord Ganesh idol. Rubina captioned the post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya … May he bless you and your families with health and abundance.” See the post below.

Rubina Dilaik shows off her baby bump

Abhinav and Rubina have been married for the last five years. After all this time, the couple took to Instagram and announced their first pregnancy. Rubina and Abhinav shared pictures from their trip to the United States of America and posed together in a yacht.

In the pictures, she wrote, “We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️” She concluded the note by referring to her newborn baby as ‘little traveller’. She wrote, “Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Rubina and Abhinav were previously part of a reality show back in 2022 when they announced that they were headed for a divorce. However, they revealed that there were no such problems between them after the show ended.