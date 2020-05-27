'Jamtara' Actor Aatm Prakash Mishra Says Work Was Not The Reason Of Preksha Mehta' Suicide

The increasing number of suicide cases, especially in the showbiz, has become a rising concern amid lockdown after yet another television star, Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday. Mehta was a regular in Sony TV's Crime Patrol episodes before the shoot of the show was halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, the actor hung herself from a ceiling fan on Monday night at her residence in Indore. If the reports of several media portals are to be believed, the reason behind Preksha Mehta's suicide is assumed to be lack of work, but her friend and Jamtara actor Aatm Prakash Mishra feels otherwise.

Aatm Prakash Mishra thinks Preksha Mehta didn't commit suicide due to lack of work

The Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta's suicide has shocked a lot of her friends from the fraternity. After she hung herself to death, a lot of media reports claimed that she took her life due to the lack of work. However, in her one-page long suicide note, Mehta did not mention the reason behind taking such a drastic step.

Talking about knowing Preksha Mehta, Mishra said that she was her junior from drama school in Bhopal and they knew each other from the past one and a half years. He also added saying they were always in touch and had spoken over the phone, just a week ago and she was sounding all fine.

Speaking about what he thinks could be the reason for her taking a drastic step, Aatm Prakash Mishra said she was the kind of girl who always used to be motivated even in someone else's achievements. He added that Preksha was a strong-headed girl and was very positive so he thinks if she has ended her life, one can imagine how strongly she would have convinced herself to not speak about it to anyone.

When Aatm Prakash Mishra was asked about his opinion regarding assumptions made about Preksha Mehta's suicide due to lack of work, the Jamtara actor made a huge revelation saying she was not out of work. Elaborating more about the same, he added that her movie titled Sakkha was supposed to release but got delayed due to the lockdown and according to him, it cannot be the reason to commit suicide.

Furthermore, he also said Preksha was doing really well in theatre from the past 4 years. Therefore, he concluded saying he really does not agree that she killed herself due to her career and also wants people to know this.

