Prekha Mehta Suicide: Late Actor's Dad Says 'She Was Restless Due To Lack Of Work'

Actor Preksha Mehta was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday and had left a suicide note. The tragic news has left everyone shocked. Her parents have now opened up to a media portal about their daughter's demise. Her father told a media portal that though they were aware that she was restless due to lockdown, they never thought she would take such a drastic step.

'Never thought she would take such a step': Preksha's father

Preksha Mehta was seen in films like Padman and Meri Durga among other films and was a recurring actor in Crime Patrol. Reportedly, during the lockdown, she was with her family at her Indore-based residence. Her father told a media portal that she was worried due to the halting of film shoots during the lockdown.

He further told the media portal that Preksha used to remain restless she wanted to make her name in the film and television industry. Reportedly, she used to get upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai as she was someone who never liked to sit idle. Her father also told a media portal that when Preksha would read about the lockdown extension in the newspaper, he would tell her that she should not get worried as the lockdown is for everyone.

The deceased had mentioned in a light-hearted chat with a friend that her parents have been asking her to get married. Her father clarified on that matter and reportedly said that they had talked about wedding, marriage and her dreams as well as aspirations. He claimed to a media portal that they never pressurised her to get married.

Her father told a media portal that Preksha had already told them that she will not get married for another 2-3 years. Her father further added that they were aware that Preksha wanted to make a name for herself in the film and TV industry, and therefore, they never pressurised her for marriage. However, the father further said that they used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner.

Preksha left a suicide note: Police

According to reports by a media portal, inspector Rajeev Bhadoriya from Heera Nagar police station, Indore, said that the actor wrote the following things in her note:

Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon

This translates to 'My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I can’t live with dead dreams. It is difficult for me to live in this negativity. I have been trying for the past one year. I am tired now'.

Image Credits: Preksha Mehta Instagram

