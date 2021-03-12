'Prem Bandhan' Actor Chhavi Pandey Opens Up About Her Character Janaki Shastri In The Show

TV Actor Chhavi Pandey is currently seen in the show Prem Bandhan on Dangal TV, where she plays the role of Janaki. The actor recently spoke about her character in the daily soap, how she enjoys portraying it and that it is very similar to her personality in real life. Read along to know more about what the actor has to say.

Chhavi Pandey talks about her role in Prem Bandhan

Chhavi Pandey plays the role of Janaki Shastri in the Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan opposite Manit Joura. In the show, her character gets married to a man, who she has never met earlier only to find out that he is mentally unstable. The actor recently revealed how the character is something that she hasn’t portrayed earlier and that it is very similar to her in real life.

Sharing about how the character has impacted her, Chhavi said, “Janaki is a character that I have never played before and something I always wanted to do. She is very similar to me and very real to the point that it doesn’t look like I am pretending or even acting to be someone else. She is very compromising, loving, caring for her family, has very strong self-respect and is a self-made person. And these are things I find in myself also”.

She shared how she is an extremely devoted person towards her family just like her character, however, she also added that some of the scenes were difficult and she had to put in extra effort for them. Pandey stated, “I have gotten a chance to perform very naturally and convey the message with ease through this character. But there were times that I had to put in the work for some scenes and even that has impacted me so much that there is behavioural change in me off-screen as well”.

Talking about the show and working in it, she added, “I am glad I grabbed this opportunity with both my hands and can’t wait to further go through the ups and downs of the story along with Janaki”. Prior to this, the actor has also worked in the shows Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Ladies Special, Bandhan – Saari Umar Humein Sang Rehna Hai and Silsila Pyaar Ka. She debuted with the show Teri Meri Love Stories in 2012 after being a contestant on India's Got Talent.