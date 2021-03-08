'Prem Bandhan' Star Monica Khanna Says It 'tricky' To Portray Positive Character On-screen

Actor Monica Khanna is known to play grey characters in many of her TV shows. Her fans and viewers are used to watching her in the role of a vamp who aims to destroy the protagonists' life. However, in Dangal TV's recent TV show Prem Bandhan, Monica Khanna is seen in a totally different avatar. She's playing the positive role of Vandana Shastri on the show and opened up about her character on-screen.

Monica Khanna's role in Prem Bandhan is a 'tricky' one

When asked how she feels about this drastic switch, Monica says, "I have always played grey-shade characters in my life and I was the one who would break people's houses. But in Prem Bandhan, my character Vandana is positive and also seen to be suffering from domestic violence. So, the character is pretty tricky for me. I believe the negative characters get a lot to play with and their boundaries are pushed forward to a certain extent."

She also added, "As a positive character, I have to make sure I perform within the boundaries and also use a lot of glycerin to cry (laughs) that I am not at all habitual to. So yes, it is challenging for me as I had never thought of playing such a character and was also not sure how will the audience accept me. But the response has been great and I am glad I took up this role." Monica Khanna also mentioned that after she gets dressed, she has a complete personality shift even off-screen as she sits quietly in a corner which is completely opposite to her chirpy self. She is definitely getting into the skin of the character.

About Prem Bandhan cast & plot

Prem Bandhan plot revolves around an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets at a crossroad and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. Prem Bandhan cast includes Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey in the lead roles with actors Ariah Agarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, and Saarvi Omana in supporting roles, amongst others.

