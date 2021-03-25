Prianca Shharma 'gets Hitched' To Her Belgium Boyfriend 'who Bicycled His Way To India'

Prianca Shharma surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to her Belgium boyfriend Adrian Vankeirsbilck with a sweet caption. The former Splitsvilla contestant took to her Instagram to share multiple videos and pictures where Prianca Shharma's husband can be seen celebrating with her friends and family. Prianca Shharma's wedding was held privately in Mumbai in the presence of her friends and family. See Prianca Shharma's latest Instagram post here!

Prianca Shharma's wedding in Mumbai

In the first picture, Prianca Shharma's husband can be seen planting a kiss on Prianca's cheek as she smiled giddily. The next pictures are filled with snaps of their private wedding ceremony with her friends. The couple also shared a sweet picture where they both kissed each other with their masks on. The private ceremony appeared to be cheerful as the couple was all smiles with their friends in the pictures.

'We got hitched'

Prianca Shharma wrote a sweet message in the caption where she relayed her story of meeting her boyfriend, Adrian Vankeirsbilck. She wrote about how he swept her away after being with each other in the same apartment due to lockdown. Her boyfriend cycled his way from Belgium to India and managed to capture her heart after just 6 months together. Calling him her best friend, Prianca thanked the universe for teaching her to love someone so much.

Prianca Shharma shared a fun video on her Instagram video where the couple can be seen performing the marriage rites. Prianca told her followers that she loved the video particularly because her friends asked her boyfriend to bow down and he did as he was asked. Hashtagging the story 'Cutenessoverloaded', Prianca gushed about her husband. In another snapped shared by the yogini, she can be seen signing the formal wedding papers on the back of the car. Lastly, she shared a snap of her celebrating their wedding with a dinner date with her friends.

Netizens' react to Prianca's wedding

Followers shared the actress's excitement and happiness as they flood in to congratulate her for her wedding. One fan wrote that she was a big fan of her since Splitsvilla and was happy to be a part of such a big moment of her life through Instagram. One fan also welcomed her husband to Mumbai.

More on Prianca Shharma in Splitsvilla

The actress gained popularity from the MTV television reality show Splitsvilla and went on to work in South movies with minor roles. The actress garnered a great following on her social media platform after posting about her Yoga practice. She also shares photos of her husband and their moments together.

