Pride Month: 'Lock Upp’ Fame Saisha Shinde Recalls How She Was Denied To Donate Blood

June is celebrated as Pride Month wherein the LGBTQIA+ community around the world celebrates their rights and culture. People from the gay community mark the month with colourful uplifting parades, joyous festivals, workshops, picnics, parties, and more. As Pride Month is about to end, Lock Upp fame Swapnil Shinde aka Saisha Shinde, India's first female transgender celebrity fashion designer, opened up about the ground reality of inclusivity, stating that she was denied to donate blood.

Saisha Shinde recalls how she was denied to donate blood

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Saisha Shinde recalled her experience when she was denied to donate blood. Terming it as 'beyond discriminatory', Shinde said, "I got a call midway reaching there that I can’t donate my blood because of some medical guidelines". She further added that after she was asked not to donate blood, she did her “research” and learnt about the blood referral, adding, "As per those laws, there are certain kinds of people who cannot donate blood. People who are in the high-risk category of illnesses. Which is why transgenders, gay men, lesbians cannot donate blood".

"Apparently, we come in that category of carrying STDs. The irony is two years ago I donated my blood but now because my identity has changed I cannot donate blood. As if my blood has changed. But it’s not. I could be carrying those diseases as a gay man. It is beyond discriminatory", she noted.

Saisha Shinde gained immense fame after taking part as a contestant in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Living up to her promise, the 41-year-old donated half the money she earned on the reality show to an LGBTQ+ organisation. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "On the show LockUpp I made a pledge that I shall donate half of my earnings to LGBTQI+ organisations .. but after visiting @garima.greh.mumbai.tweet an initiation by @tweet_foundation I realised that more than money … the kids and the organisation’s need LOVE, lots of it! Apart from the donation which I changed from a one-time to a monthly amount, I’ve CHOSEN to also be a part of their lives on an ongoing basis".

Image: Instagram/@officialsaishashinde