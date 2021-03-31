Prince Narula And Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Twin On Their Holiday, Former Calls Her 'princess'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary jetted off to a hilly destination a few days back and have been sharing many glimpses of their trip. Prince took to Instagram on Tuesday night and shared a series of adorable pictures with his wife. Interestingly, the duo twinned in matching black and white sweatshirts and wore similar trousers. Along with the pics, Narula penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, “Look at urself baby Yuvika Chaudhary, you are looking so damn pretty. U r shining like a princess.” He added in Hindi, "My love just keeps growing for you every time I catch a glimpse of your beautiful face."

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary twin at their holiday

Earlier, the Roadies 12 winner shared another bunch of pics from the same destination. In one of the images, he planted a kiss on Yuvika's lips. The caption to his post read, “Happy kiss day baby. I know it's not kissing day today, but I felt like so wrote it. Love you.” The duo's photos garnered endearing comments from Manu Punjabi, Suyyash Rai, among others. As soon as the Maleyali Jotheyali actor stumbled upon her husband's post, she wrote, "Aww, every day is a kiss day."

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met during their stint in the 9th season of a reality show; after which, love blossomed between the duo. In 2018, the latter made it official with a lovable post on Instagram and announced their engagement. The two stars got hitched in October 2018 and pictures and videos from their dreamy affair were all over the internet. Celebs like Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundrra, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, Pearl V Puri among others graced the event. A video from their sangeet festivities in which Prince's friends crooned the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan by Kishore Kumar went immensely viral.

On the work front, Narula recently featured in a music video titled Cheater alongside Navi Bhangu, Ginni Kapur. The track is sung by and composed by Nachhatar Gill. The emotional number follows the tale between two love birds who face problems in their relationship.

(Promo source: Prince Narula Instagram)