Prince Narula Rings In His 30th Birthday With Yuvika Chaudhary By His Side; See Pics

Television star Prince Narula celebrates his 30th birthday today, on November 24. Prince and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary never fail to inspire us with their relationship goals. The two of them met during the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. On the occasion of his birthday, the couple was seen enjoying a small celebration with near and dear ones.

Yuvika Chaudhary shared videos from Prince’s birthday celebration. on her Instagram feed. In the videos, the couple can be seen dancing on tracks such as Daaru Badnaam and Happy Birthday. In the video, Prince can be seen enjoying the cake cutting in a black T-shirt and tracks. Whereas, wife, Yuvika, can be seen in a polka dot dress. She captioned her videos by noting lovely wishes for Prince. The actress also gave a celebration glimpse to fans on followers through her Instagram stories. Yuvika’s Instagram posts went viral in no-time, and the video has received over three lakh views in just a few hours.

Have a look at Prince Narula's birthday celebration

The couple is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Yuvika very often shares pictures and videos with husband Prince. The two got hitched on October 12, 2018, after dating for a few years and became one of the perfect examples of couple goals in the industry.

Prince Narula is an Indian model and actor. Prince is recognized for his role of Lucky in &TV's Badho Bahu. Later in 2015, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Double Trouble as a contestant. Prince Narula had won shows like MTV Roadies 12, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss.

Yuvika Chaudhary is an Indian actress from Uttar Pradesh. She was seen in Bollywood movies such as Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki. In 2009, she was also seen in a Kannada movie, Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead role opposite Ganesh. In 2015, she was a contestant in Colors TV's reality shows Bigg Boss 9 along with Prince. In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and was announced as the winner.

