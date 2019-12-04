The Debate
Prince Narula Inspires Men To Style Suavely Like Him Through His Instagram; See Pics

Television News

Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary are currently on a trip to Bali post their win in the dance show while giving style inspirations through their Instagram

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
prince narula

The 'reality TV king' Prince Narula and his new bride Yuvika Chaudhary became the new power couple of the television universe. After winning the reality shows Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Big Boss 9, Prince Narula won his next reality show Nach Balliye 9 along with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Currently, the couple is holidaying in Bali post their Nach Baliye win. Married last year to his Bigg Boss 9 co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, their fans have dubbed them with the nickname ‘Privika’. While both Prince and Yuvika have started with modelling careers, here are some looks donned by prince which could give some style inspirations for men to wear during their vacation. 

ALSO READ| Yuvika Chaudhary Posts Adorable Picture With Prince Narula

Prince Narula: Style Inspiration for men

Prince boasted his muscular arms wearing a black dropped armhole tank top. He paired it up wearing an orange short giving the look a pop of colour and an overall cool vibe. The look suits perfectly for the vacation posts as the couple is in Bali for their vacation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on

 

Prince paired up a bottle green biker jacket over a black ensemble. His knee ripped jeans completed the suave vibe Prince was going for in this outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on

Prince Narula nailed the retro look wearing a black on black ensemble. He wore a solid black full sleeves Tshirt with black bell-bottomed pants. For an additional touch, he wore a red and black striped muffler.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on

ALSO READ| Prince Narula's Series Of Victories On Reality Television Shows

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary TV show

Fans are expecting to see the television's loved couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary romancing each other on reels as well. Reportedly, the couple will appear on the serial titled Laal Ishq that airs on &TV, the show is based on the anthology of different love stories with a bit of supernatural angle. The couple who met on the reality shows Big Boss 9 was last seen together in MTV Love School as guests. 

ALSO READ| Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Bali Album Will Make You Green In Envy

ALSO READ| Nach Baliye: When Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Swapped Genders

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
