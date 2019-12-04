Prince Narula Inspires Men To Style Suavely Like Him Through His Instagram; See Pics

The 'reality TV king' Prince Narula and his new bride Yuvika Chaudhary became the new power couple of the television universe. After winning the reality shows Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Big Boss 9, Prince Narula won his next reality show Nach Balliye 9 along with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Currently, the couple is holidaying in Bali post their Nach Baliye win. Married last year to his Bigg Boss 9 co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, their fans have dubbed them with the nickname ‘Privika’. While both Prince and Yuvika have started with modelling careers, here are some looks donned by prince which could give some style inspirations for men to wear during their vacation.

Prince Narula: Style Inspiration for men

Prince boasted his muscular arms wearing a black dropped armhole tank top. He paired it up wearing an orange short giving the look a pop of colour and an overall cool vibe. The look suits perfectly for the vacation posts as the couple is in Bali for their vacation.

Prince paired up a bottle green biker jacket over a black ensemble. His knee ripped jeans completed the suave vibe Prince was going for in this outfit.

Prince Narula nailed the retro look wearing a black on black ensemble. He wore a solid black full sleeves Tshirt with black bell-bottomed pants. For an additional touch, he wore a red and black striped muffler.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary TV show

Fans are expecting to see the television's loved couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary romancing each other on reels as well. Reportedly, the couple will appear on the serial titled Laal Ishq that airs on &TV, the show is based on the anthology of different love stories with a bit of supernatural angle. The couple who met on the reality shows Big Boss 9 was last seen together in MTV Love School as guests.

