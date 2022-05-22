Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall To Appear In EastEnders For Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla are all set to join the residents of Albert Square in the long-running British drama EastEnders. The two royals would be a part of the show as guest stars for the upcoming special episode of the drama. While it is surely a special moment for the makers and cast of the drama, they recently expressed their excitement over the same.

As per a recent report by BBC, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are set to make a very special appearance in EastEnders for its special episode to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The Royals will join the show's cast in a celebratory programme. The special scenes from the episode were filmed in March, earlier this year, when the Royal Couple visited the sets of the drama. They paid a visit to meet the cast and crew. The show is now set to air on June 2, 2022.

As per the drama's ongoing plot, Mick has decided to throw a party for the Square on the occasion of the Queen's platinum jubilee. The attendees at the party will get a special surprise as the Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will make a special appearance as themselves and Mick and Linda will greet them.

Show's cast express their excitement about the Royals' appearance

As per the leading daily, Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter in the long-running drama, expressed how she felt after meeting with the Royals. She also mentioned how she was concerned about the Royals and hoped the couple had a fun time as did the show's cast.

Kellie Carter said, "I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!"

Chris Clenshaw, who is the executive producer of the show, also mentioned how the team was honoured to have the Royal couple on set. He said, "We are truly honoured to have both The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes. Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history."

