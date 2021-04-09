Prince William To Deliver Virtual Speech To Celebrate Film Industry At 2021 BAFTA Awards

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), is set to deliver a virtual speech at the award show's ceremony on April 11. Prince William's words will celebrate the resilience of the film industry across the last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William to deliver virtual speech at BAFTA

Apart from sharing some words of encouragement, the Duke of Cambridge will also appear for the main event on April 10 when the craft awards will be given to the winners. BAFTA's official Twitter handle has confirmed its musical acts and guest presenters for the dual events that include Leslie Odom Jr. who will appear from Los Angeles to sing Speak Now from One Night in Miami, Brit Award winner Celeste will perform Hear My Voice from Best Film nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7. Other than the ones mentioned above, the viewer will also witness a duet of A Change is Gonna Come, featured in One Night in Miami to be performed by Leslie Odom Jr. with Corinne Bailey Rae in London.

A first-time BAFTA nominee, @leslieodomjr is being recognised in the Supporting Actor category for his incredible portrayal of Sam Cooke in #OneNightinMiami. You can see him perform music from the film LIVE during both Saturday and Sunday's shows ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/PCHdUZxhcB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 8, 2021

First-time BAFTA nominee @Domfishback plays Deborah Johnson (now known as Akua Njeri) in @JATBMFilm. Her stunning performance as the fellow revolutionary and fiancee to Black Panther leader Fred Hampton is an absolute must-see! pic.twitter.com/IrMHrfSghW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 7, 2021



Recently, BAFTA also announced the names of the BAFTA award presenters this year which will include Asim Chaudhry, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. The official Twitter handle of BAFTA, shared the list of the presenters while sharing their happiness of roping in some of the prominent A-listers of the industry.

We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne ðŸ˜ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 8, 2021



The BAFTA nominations were announced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As the world grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year the awards will take place across a whole weekend, with two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London's Royal Albert Hall. Meanwhile, this year the awards are really special for actress Priyanka Chopra who will be the presenter as well her 2021 film The Whte Tger is also nominated in seven categories.The English-language drama, directed by Ramin Bahrani, premiered on streamer Netflix on January 22. The movie is among the 15 features vying for a spot in the final five for the best picture honor.

(Image credit: AP)