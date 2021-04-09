Last Updated:

Prince William To Deliver Virtual Speech To Celebrate Film Industry At 2021 BAFTA Awards

Prince William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), is set to deliver a virtual speech at the awards.

Prachi Arya
Prachi Arya
Prince William to deliver virtual speech on 'cinema resilience' at 2021 BAFTA awards

Image credit: AP


The Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), is set to deliver a virtual speech at the award show's ceremony on April 11. Prince William's words will celebrate the resilience of the film industry across the last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William to deliver virtual speech at BAFTA

Apart from sharing some words of encouragement, the Duke of Cambridge will also appear for the main event on April 10 when the craft awards will be given to the winners. BAFTA's official Twitter handle has confirmed its musical acts and guest presenters for the dual events that include Leslie Odom Jr. who will appear from Los Angeles to sing Speak Now from One Night in Miami, Brit Award winner Celeste will perform Hear My Voice from Best Film nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7. Other than the ones mentioned above, the viewer will also witness a duet of A Change is Gonna Come, featured in One Night in Miami to be performed by Leslie Odom Jr. with Corinne Bailey Rae in London.


Recently, BAFTA also announced the names of the BAFTA award presenters this year which will include Asim Chaudhry, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. The official Twitter handle of BAFTA, shared the list of the presenters while sharing their happiness of roping in some of the prominent A-listers of the industry. 

The BAFTA nominations were announced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As the world grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year the awards will take place across a whole weekend, with two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London's Royal Albert Hall. Meanwhile, this year the awards are really special for actress Priyanka Chopra who will be the presenter as well her 2021 film The Whte Tger is also nominated in seven categories.The English-language drama, directed by Ramin Bahrani, premiered on streamer Netflix on January 22. The movie is among the 15 features vying for a spot in the final five for the best picture honor.

(Image credit: AP)

