Priyanka Chopra Gets Injured Shooting 'Citadel', Shows Difference Between 'real' & 'fake'

Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel in the UK. The actor recently proved she is putting in a lot of effort in the show as she got some real injuries on set. She shared a photo and showed fans the difference between her real and fake injuries.

Priyanka Chopra gets some real injuries while shooting for Citadel

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself covered in several forehead wounds. In the photo, the actor had blood on her forehead and some cuts on her eyebrow and cheek. The actor then asked her fans to differentiate between her fake and real injuries and wrote, "What's real and what's not?." When a fan replied with "Cheek wound is real and not the one in forehead." Priyanka replied with a thumb's down emoji and revealed her real injury. The Quantico actor revealed her eyebrow injury was real while the one on her cheek was fake.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo in her Instagram stories of her messy day on the sets on Citadel. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a black coloured outfit and hinted at her role of a spy. SH e had dirt all over her face and wore a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her!." Reacting to the photo, Mindy Kaling wrote, "you could say this was a new makeup trend and I would literally put mud on my face."

Details about Citadel

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, the upcoming spy thriller series stars Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The show is being created by Patrick Morana and Russo Brothers. It will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The show also has Stanley Tucci and Roland Moller in supporting roles.

Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in her pipeline. The actor will soon feature in the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix: Resurrections. She will also be seen in the film Text For You starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and a Hindi film Jee Le Zara.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM