Priyanka Chopra's Memorable Scenes From The Movie 'Dostana'

Priyanka Chopra is among the most popular Bollywood actors. The actor is known internationally as well, since she has worked in American TV shows and Hollywood films. Priyanka Chopra also recently married popular singer, Nick Jonas. Priyanka's exceptional acting skills have shown us that the actor can portray diverse roles with ease. She also appeared in the film Dostana, which also starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Read on to know more about the movie:

Dostana is a comedy-drama directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie was an LGBT romance comedy and featured the trio in the main roles. The movie also starred Kiran Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The movie was a hit at the box office and was acclaimed by the critics and the audience. A sequel is also in the works. Let's take a look at some of the iconic scenes from the film.

Convincing Sam

In this scene, Sam and Kunal need confirmation to rent the apartment as a couple. It then strikes Sameer that he has given the addresses of his parents' house. This scene is popular for its hilarious tone. This scene is quite funny as Sam and Kunal panic.

True Male Bonding

In this scene, Abhishek Bachchan's character tries to woo Boman Irani's. The scene is quite hilarious and as John Abraham is approaching Boman Irani, he tries to kiss John's character. The scene gets even funnier when John panics.

Here Comes The Bride

This is a great scene where Kunal Neha and Sam agree to remain friends forever. Kiran Kher and John and Abhishek have a funny banter and the entire scene is quite hilarious. The chemistry between the two actors is phenomenal.

