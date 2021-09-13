Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Activist' Gets Flak Online For Its Concept

Priyanka Chopra's first international TV series Quantico brought her global recognition. Her latest global show, however, is in the news for the wrong reasons, that too before it even started. The actor is set to be a host, alongside the likes of pop star Usher and actor-dancer Julianne Hough is attracting backlash over its concept.

The show, which was announced recently, is set to feature activists facing off against each other as they lead charitable causes. The determining factor to declare the winner, through social media engagement, is what netizens, including celebrities, have expressed their displeasure about.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming show The Activist attracts flak over format

As per the statement released by CBS, the show will feature six activists from across the globe who will seek to bring 'meaningful change' to any of the 'urgent universal causes', health, education and environment. The activists will be involved in media stunts, missions, digital campaigns and community events with a focus on attracting the attention of the 'world's most powerful decision-makers' and demanding them to take action.

Who wins will be determined via 'online engagement, social metrics and hosts' input.'

One of the celebrities to give a thumbs down to the format was actor Jameela Jamil. She termed it as turning activism into a 'game' and disapproved of the makers giving a 'fraction' of the money as a 'prize,' Jameela tweeted that it would have been better to pay the money being spent on the show directly to the causes.

Many had a sarcastic take on it, quipping that they will be eliminated from the show because they could not get the causes trending.

“Priyanka Chopra has sent me home because I couldn’t get 'the rainforest' to trend on twitter,” was the message from writer-illustrator John Paul Brammer.

Journalist Naomi A Klein asked if such an exercise was the 'end of the world.' Some of the other comments accused the makers of 'monetizing, commodifying and trivializing' the concept of activism and social change.

The show is set to be telecast in October. The American network CBS will be broadcasting the show along, while non-governmental organization Global Citizen has co-produced the venture.

(Image Credits: AP)