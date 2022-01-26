'Promised Land': Film Location, Is It Based On A True Story? All You Need To Know

Promised Land is an American family drama television series that premiered on ABC, on January 24, 2022.The series centres around two Latinx families fighting against one another for wealth and power. It then follows a series of events that leads to the exploration of the secrets and interconnections between the two families.

The Promised Land shocked the audiences with some jaw-dropping twists in the premiere episode, titled 'A Place Called Heritage'. The show has just begun and is successful in garnering a lot of attention. Along with some interesting family drama, the show also offers some amazing visuals through its captivating locations. It offers some exotic backdrops starting from the vineyards to luxurious abodes. So, here we bring you details about its filming location and many more.

Where is the series Promised Land filmed?

The series is set in the heritage house of the Sonoma Valley of California. Parts of the series is filmed in locations of California and Georgia, specifically in Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks, Burbank, and distinct regions in the Empire State of the South. The filming for the first season began on October 23, 2021.

Is Promised Land based on a true story?

Promised Land is not based on a true story. The show is written and created by Matt Lopez. The story is a fiction drama, but the narrative contains classic themes like ambition and power, which is quite relevant in the present day.

Where can you watch the Promised Land?

You can watch it on FuboTV which offers access to other TV shows, live sports events and much more. There is a free trial after signing up. Apart from this, the show can also be watched on Hulu + Live TV.

Image: Instagram@promisedlandabc