Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Get 'newly Married Again'; See Pictures

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot after sharing several pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies. The couple has finally posted a picture from their wedding and shared a glimpse of their 'newly married again' moment.

Owing to the pandemic, the duo decided to have a registered marriage but had a beautiful ceremony on Monday, November 15, with close friends and family.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tie the knot

The couple shared an adorable picture from the celebration on Monday, in which Kunal Verma can be seen planting a kiss on Puja Banerjee's forehead, as she holds him close. The duo donned their traditional best and wore beautiful baby pink outfits. They also has garlands made of pink and white flowers around their necks. Calling Kunal 'patidev', Puja captioned her picture, "Newly married again" while Kunal wrote, "ban gayi meri rani."

Several celebrities and friends of the couple extended their heart-felt wishes to the duo in the comments section of the post. Adaa Khan congratulated the couple, which Karanvir Bohra went 'Awww' on seeing the adorable picture of the couple. Gaurav Khanna called the picture 'amazing' and called Kunal and Puja a 'lively and beautiful' couple, while Ashlesha Sawant commented with several heart emoticons.

Puja also posted several pictures from her Haldi ceremony and wrote, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo". She donned a traditional orange and red outfit and was surrounded by family and close friends. She also shared several glimpses of her wedding festivities on Instagram through her story and shared a picture of the mandap in which the happy couple got married. The duo clearly went with a pink theme, as the decorations were done in shades of pink and red.

The couple first met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi and have been inseparable ever since. They got engaged in 2017 after having been together for about nine years. They had a registered marriage during the pandemic and could not have a ceremony owing to restrictions across the country. They were joined by their one-year-old son Krishiv for their wedding and made the most of their time together.

Image: Instagram/@kunalverma