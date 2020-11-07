Puja Banerjee Completes 4 Weeks Of Motherhood, Posts Adorable Pics With Her Baby Boy

On Friday night, Mahadev fame Puja Banerjee took to Instagram and posted a series of pics with her baby boy as she completed 4 weeks of motherhood. "Today we complete 4 weeks. Need all ur blessings for my Lil one. my world my" she wrote on Instagram. Presumably, Puja clicked the photos after competing her Karwa Chauth rituals as she was dolled up in a red ethnic suit with several accessories. In no time, her post was flooded with comments. However, she did not reveal the face of the baby.

Puja: 'We complete 4 weeks'

(Pic credit: Instagram)

It was on October 14 when Puja Banerjee penned a lengthy note about her extremely emotional journey. The actor shared a picture of her newborn alongside husband Kunal Verma and wrote that they had been through a lot. In her note, she mentioned that her newborn was taken to the NICU after her surgery got over. "I kept waiting to see my baby properly but to my disappointment, I came to know the baby was taken to NICU already because he got some breathing issues," Puja added.

The Qubool Hai star prayed that each and every child born should be safe and sound and wished that they never have to be away from their mothers. She was supposed to be inside the OT with her husband, however, due to the pandemic, she was allowed to go face everything alone, wrote Banerjee. Both Kunal and Puja have not shared many glimpses of their little one.

Kunal Verma took to his Instagram on October 19, to post a cute family photo. In the picture, Kunal could be seen holding his baby boy close to his arms. Puja, on the other hand, was holding a blue customised cake on which a little baby was seen sleeping amid clouds. He wrote, "Living or dreaming .. is this for real... yes papa it is real". On the day of Karwa Chauth, Verma penned an amusing note which read, "Thanks for fasting but pls have water at least this year u know we got a company (Jr Verma)".

