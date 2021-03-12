Puja Banerjee Feeds Birthday Cake To her Five-month-old Baby, Fans Raise Concerns 

Actor Puja Banerjee took to Instagram to share a video of her baby eating cake. In the video, Puja Banerjee's baby can be seen trying to eat a chocolate cake. In the caption of the post, Puja Banerjee wrote, "It's my shonas 5th month bday cake and he cudn stop him this time". Some fans loved the video while some raised concerns over feeding cake to a five-month-old baby.

Puja Banerjee feeds cake to her five-month-old baby, fans raise concerns

The video post garnered over one lakh views on Instagram. Several fans loved the cuteness of the Puja Banerjee's baby and showered love through emojis while many others raised concerns over feeding cake to a five-month-old baby. Some users said that the digestive system of a five-month-old baby is tender and it is not appropriate to feed them cake while several others said that only semi-liquid foods should be given to babies under six months. Some fans even advised Puja not to feed any solid food items to her baby until he becomes one year old. Check out some of the reactions below.

Puja Banerjee's social media presence

Puja Banerjee is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. On the occasion of Women's Day, Puja Banerjee shared a lovely photo of her husband and son and penned a heartfelt message in the caption. She wrote, "This women's day I want to thank the man of my life who treats me special not only today but each day of the year thank u for all the love and respect u give me and lastly thank u for making me complete as a woman . This is my 1st women's day as a mother . I hope to raise our son like a true gentleman who will respect each and every women and treat them right. @kunalrverma." Take a look at the post below.

Fans showered their love on her post and it garnered over 30000 likes. Some fans appreciated the thoughts of Puja Banerjee while several others admired the sweetness of the post. Check out some of the reactions from Puja Banerjee's fans and followers below.

