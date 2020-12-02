Puja Banerjee Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Boy For The First Time, Names Him 'Krishiv'

Actor Puja Banerjee has shared pictures with her son for the first time since his birth on October 14. The actor shared two pictures with the new-born, as she and her fiancé Kunal Verma played with him and also announced what they have decided to name him, in her caption. Take a look at the pictures.

Puja Banerjee shares pictures of her baby boy for the first time

Puja Banerjee took to her Instagram yesterday on December 1, 2020, and shared a couple of pictures with her new-born son, as she and her partner Kunal Verma played with his. This was the first time the actor posted a picture of her baby, without his face covered with an emoji. She also shared with her fans what the couple have decided to name the boy, as she wrote, “Hare KRISHNA Om Namah SHIVAY. Meet our son KRISHIV VERMA”. The post has 66k likes so far and a series of comments by the fans and followers. Friends have dropped good wishes under the post while fans have also showered love.

Banerjee has shared a few pictures with the kid earlier, but she had hidden the face by emojis and not shared it with the world. On October 14, Puja took to her Instagram to share with her followers the news of her giving birth and her journey through the surgery and at the hospital. She also informed that her baby had to stay in the NICU for three days due to some breathing issues. She wrote in a long post and concluded it with,” …Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him. And I pray each and every child born should be safe and sound and may they never have to be away from their mothers.”

