Puja Banerjee Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Boy For The First Time, Names Him 'Krishiv'

Actor Puja Banerjee has shared pictures with her son for the first time since his birth on October 14. The actor shared two pictures with the new-born, as she and her fiancé Kunal Verma played with him and also announced what they have decided to name him, in her caption. Take a look at the pictures.
Puja Banerjee took to her Instagram yesterday on December 1, 2020, and shared a couple of pictures with her new-born son, as she and her partner Kunal Verma played with his. This was the first time the actor posted a picture of her baby, without his face covered with an emoji. She also shared with her fans what the couple have decided to name the boy, as she wrote, “Hare KRISHNA Om Namah SHIVAY. Meet our son KRISHIV VERMA”. The post has 66k likes so far and a series of comments by the fans and followers. Friends have dropped good wishes under the post while fans have also showered love.
Sharing my experience 1stly I want to thank each and every one of you who have showered their love and blessings on our lil one and sorry I could not reply all of you. This is been an extremely emotional journey for both of us as we have been through a lot in these last few days . So starting from day 1 . On 9th of October 2020 we reached the hospital early morning after a sleepless night full of excitement, anxiety, happiness and all mixed emotions as we were about to see our baby for the 1st time and we were very much prepared to welcome him in this world. As per previous discussion with the doctors my husband was supposed to be inside the OT with me for my moral support during the surgery but due to this unfortunate corona situation he wasn't allowed and I had to go for it alone . I broke into tears as I was entering the OT cos honestly i was scared as it was my 1st time and I had no clue what's gonna happen to me but I had Hopes atleast if my I can hold my husband's hands I will be fine and that din happen, still I went ahead and only thing which was going on my mind was our baby and imagining what will he or she look like . The surgery started and within a few minutes I could hear his 1st cry but I could hardly see his face they took him to clean . I was thrilled and awaiting to see him for 1st time then they showed me his face finally for few seconds and said I will get to see him in the recovery room. Rest of the surgery got over and I kept waiting to see my baby properly but to my disappointment I came to know the baby was taken to NICU already cos he got some breathing issues. My heart skipped a beat and I din know how to react . Then our wait started , day 1 , day 2 day 3 we both were running out of patience as we both din even know how he looks cos we hardly saw him for a few seconds. Finally after a lot of prayers on day 4th he recovered and was given to us and we met him for the 1st time . Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him. And I pray each and every child born should be safe and sound and may they never have to be away from their mothers 🙏
Banerjee has shared a few pictures with the kid earlier, but she had hidden the face by emojis and not shared it with the world. On October 14, Puja took to her Instagram to share with her followers the news of her giving birth and her journey through the surgery and at the hospital. She also informed that her baby had to stay in the NICU for three days due to some breathing issues. She wrote in a long post and concluded it with,” …Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him. And I pray each and every child born should be safe and sound and may they never have to be away from their mothers.”
