Puja Banerjee Shares 'then And Now' Pictures, Leaves Fans Amazed With Transformation

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Puja Banerjee shared a new photo on Instagram. Puja Banerjee is also known for her role in Star Plus' Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. Puja Banerjee's Instagram has garnered over 1.2 million followers. She is highly popular on social media and shares her life updates on it quite actively. Puja Banerjee is married to her co-star of Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Kunal Verma. On October 9, 2020, they welcomed a new member in their family.

Puja Banerjee's then and now pics

Puja Banerjee's photos tell a lot about her daily life. She recently shared a comparison photo in which she compared one of her childhood photo with her brothers and a current photo. She captioned the photo as 'Then and now'. These then and now pictures have garnered a lot of love from her fans. See the picture below:

Fans have loved this picture and within twelve hours it has garnered over 31K likes. Puja Banerjee's photos have always entertained her fans. Her Instagram was swamped with comments of admiration and amazement from her fans. Many fans were shocked after seeing this picture, while one of her fans even mentioned that she takes the same herb as Anil Kapoor and stays young forever. See the reactions of fans and followers below:

Puja Banerjee was also a contestant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2014 and she was also a part of Comedy Nights Bachao in 2015. She is currently working with Ashish Chaudhary in the TV series called Dev. Dev revolves around a detective who is trying to fight his inner demons as well as solve crime cases. The crime stories are suggested to be based on real-life incidents. She started her television career with Kahaani Humarey Mahabharat Ki. She also acted in a Hindi film called Veedu Theda. She made her debut in the film industry by starring in Macho Mustanaa. The film was directed by Hiran Chatterjee. He works with an organization that aids people with physical disabilities. Puja Banerjee got engaged with Kunal Verma on August 16, 2017. They recently welcomed a baby boy and named him Krishiv.

Image Credits - @banerjeepuja Instagram

