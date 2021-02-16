Punit J Pathak Opens Up About New Role In Web Series; Says He Chooses Consciously

Punit J Pathak will debut with a web series called, Love, Scandal aur Doctors. He has said that he chooses his roles carefully because many kids watch him too. He also hinted at venturing towards directing someday.

Punit J Pathak's roles

Punit featured on the dance reality show Dance India Dance and since then has captured the audience's hearts with his mesmerizing dance performances. The name ABCD is almost synonymous with Punit J Pathak. He played the role of Chandu of the first instalment of the dance genre movies directed by Remo D'souza.

Since then he went on to act in a comedy film Nawabzaade along with his co-stars Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal both of who are popular choreographers as well. In his films so far, Punit J Pathak's roles have been around dance and choreography. His latest stint at saying a Police Inspector is a shade apart from his previous roles. Punit also hinted at moving towards directing in the future.

About Punit J Pathak's web series

Punit has been the talk of the town for his debut role on OTT platform as Tavish, a Police Inspector in the new web series Love, Scandal and Doctors. Punit J Pathak's web series is a crime thriller about 5 medical interns who get embroiled in a murder case. The show, spanning 15 episodes ventures to find an answer to the question - are those interns really innocent, or did they smartly covered a crime they committed?

Love, Scandal and Doctors, also known as LSD is set at the prestigious KRMC Hospital in Delhi. These five interns do everything in their power to achieve success in their careers. The show is a youth-centric murder mystery that is replete with suspense and cliffhangers. Rahul Dev plays the role of Dr. Rana, a renowned cardio surgeon, but with ominous air around him. What strikes as irony is that the murder mystery takes place in a hospital, where lives are saved.

Love, Scandal and Doctors premiered on AltBalaji and Zee5 Premium on February 5th. The crime thriller series ensemble cast features Rahul Dev, Siddharth Mennon, Punit J Pathak, Ishaan A Khanna, Tanaya Sachdeva, Srishti Ganguli Ridani, among others. Watch the trailer of the show below:

