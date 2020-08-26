'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi’s' Rahul Talks About His Struggles & How He Gave Around 600 Auditions

Actor Rahul Sharma, who is currently playing the lead character in Dangal TV's serial Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, opened up about his struggling days. In a brief statement, Rahul Sharma said, "I had been struggling for two years and gave around 500-600 auditions". Further, Rahul also recalled the meeting with legendary actor late Dev Anand and his words, which inspired the former.

Rahul Sharma recalls his struggle in the industry

Interestingly, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi actor said, "I had been struggling for two years and gave around 500-600 auditions after which I finally met the director of my first show. He assured me that he would cast me in the serial. I was made to attend a workshop before getting on board. 10 minutes into the workshop, the person who was conducting the session informed the director stating that I am not capable of doing the role and therefore they should not consider me. And then I was asked to leave".

Elaborating further, he added, "Post that, I had two options in front of me. Either I could quit and go back home or continue looking out for more projects. But I decided to work hard on myself. I started giving 7-8 auditions a day as compared to 2-3 auditions. I made sure to enhance my acting skills. I wanted directors and producers to realize that I am capable of acting. I started re-working on myself with this motive. After a month, I got a call from the same director again asking me to do the same role for which I was rejected".

In the statement, it was stated that Rahul believes everything can be achieved through sheer hard work and dedication. Adding more to the same, it was mentioned that Sharma was highly motivated after the legendary Dev Anand personally told him that, “Oh young man, you will do good. Don’t worry, your life will be good.” He said he felt fortunate to have received Dev Anand’s blessings before he started his career in acting.

Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi cast and other details

The Dangal TV show, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, will broadcast new episodes from Monday to Friday at 7 PM. Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi became the first show to resume its shoot post-coronavirus-induced lockdown. Actor Aparna Dixit is playing the love-interest of Rahul Sharma's character Sarthak in the series.

