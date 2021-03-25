'Qubool Hai 2.0' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Shares Pictures As She Is Basking In The Sun; See Post

Popular Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and shared a post, where she can be seen flashing a smile while basking in the sun. Interestingly, in the photos, Surbhi can be seen looking at the greenery around her, presumably in a garden. The actor sported a subtle look as she wore an orange-colour dress. She kept her sleek hair open while giving them the middle-parting look.

Surbhi Jyoti basking in the Sun in new photos

Within a few hours of posting, the pictures received more than 188k likes on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of fan-pages and followers of the actor flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and heart-eyes emoticons. One-word compliments such as "pretty", "beautiful", "gorgeous", "stunning" and "awesome", among many others, were a common sight in her comments box. Meanwhile, a section of Instagram users called her Zoya, the name of her character in Qubool Hai 2.0.

A peek into Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

The 32-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. Her previous post, which was shared on March 24, received 240k+ likes on the photo-video-sharing platform. In the photos, she was seen sporting the same look she wore for the above post.

On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen in ZEE5's original series Qubool Hai 2.0, which is a web version of a popular TV show. For the project, she reunited with Karan Singh Grover after nearly six years. The show opened with a positive response from the audience. In the web-series, Surbhi and Karan played the character of Zoya and Ahmed, respectively.

Ahead of the release of the series, producer and creator of the show Mrinal Jha had recently said, "It brings me immense joy to bring the iconic characters of Asad and Zoya back to their fans after almost a decade. While the originality of the characters remains intact, Qubool Hai 2.0 will see a modern rendition set against an international level of adventure. The audience will witness undying love, cross-cultural romance, eternal promises, betrayal, separation, and love for the nation - all against the backdrop of the picturesque Belgrade with their Asad and Zoya".

(Source: Surbhi Jyoti IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.