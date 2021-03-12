Last Updated:

Qubool Hai 2.0 Review: Netizens Praise Surbhi & Karan's Chemistry; Say 'loved Watching'

Qubool Hai 2.0 premiered on ZEE5. Here are some of the Qubool Hai 2.0 reviews and reactions of Twitter users. Many of them praised the chemistry between actors.

Isha Khatu
Qubool Hai 2.0 review

Qubool Hai 2.0 premiered today on March 12 on the streaming platform ZEE5. Qubool Hai 2.0 cast features Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. Fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to talk about the new season. The show has been trending on Twitter. Qubool Hai 2.0 plot revolves around the love storey of Asad and Zoya who had to surrender their ideals, one for his country, while the other for her family. Here are some Qubool Hai 2.0 reviews from Twitter. 

Qubool Hai 2.0 review on Twitter 

A Twitter user wrote that she already watched the show within a day. She called it 'amazing' and mentioned that she loved it. She also wrote that she knew she was going to watch the show as soon as it releases. A fan requested all other fans to give the show 10 ratings. A Twitter user wrote that they binged watched the show. She added that the show ended with a cliffhanger which meant that it has another season on its way. Here are some tweets about the show.

A Twitter user complimented Qubool Hai 2.0 cast and said that their chemistry makes the show a must-watch. A user wrote that it was worth all the excitement and wait. They mentioned that even after so many years, the chemistry between the couple remained the same. A fan complimented Karan Singh Grover and mentioned that the show looks royal and grand. They also mentioned that Karan never fails to surprise the audience. Take a look at what the audience think about the show. 

Qubool Hai 2.0 plot and Qubool Hai 2.0 cast

Qubool Hai 2.0 marks the comeback of Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover as Zoya and Asad. The show is a digital version of the show Qubool Hai. Qubool Hai 2.0 started streaming on March 12. According to their streaming platform Zee5, Qubool Hai 2.0 is a romantic drama that has a theme of revenge and patriotism added to it. It follows the story of Asad who is an Indian agent and Zoya who hails from Islamabad, Pakistan.

 

 

