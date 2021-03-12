Qubool Hai 2.0 Review: Netizens Praise Surbhi & Karan's Chemistry; Say 'loved Watching'

Qubool Hai 2.0 premiered today on March 12 on the streaming platform ZEE5. Qubool Hai 2.0 cast features Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. Fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to talk about the new season. The show has been trending on Twitter. Qubool Hai 2.0 plot revolves around the love storey of Asad and Zoya who had to surrender their ideals, one for his country, while the other for her family. Here are some Qubool Hai 2.0 reviews from Twitter.

Qubool Hai 2.0 review on Twitter

A Twitter user wrote that she already watched the show within a day. She called it 'amazing' and mentioned that she loved it. She also wrote that she knew she was going to watch the show as soon as it releases. A fan requested all other fans to give the show 10 ratings. A Twitter user wrote that they binged watched the show. She added that the show ended with a cliffhanger which meant that it has another season on its way. Here are some tweets about the show.

gah i just binged all ten episodes of qubool hai 2.0 AND HOW DID I KNOW IT WOULD END ON THAT CLIFFHANGER GODDAMMIT ðŸ˜­ at least i know there’s a season 2 but gahhhhhhh — ashley ðŸ’• (@MagicalSrkajol) March 12, 2021

A Twitter user complimented Qubool Hai 2.0 cast and said that their chemistry makes the show a must-watch. A user wrote that it was worth all the excitement and wait. They mentioned that even after so many years, the chemistry between the couple remained the same. A fan complimented Karan Singh Grover and mentioned that the show looks royal and grand. They also mentioned that Karan never fails to surprise the audience. Take a look at what the audience think about the show.

it was worth all the excitement and wait! so many years...still the same sparkling chemistry, the same funny banters b/w the two and their eye talk. ðŸ˜ though i missed the mitwa song in bg but MR. KHAN and MS. FAAROOQUI you rock! ♥ï¸#QuboolHai2Point0 #AsYa #KaBhi — â™¡ (@misssunshineex) March 12, 2021

What a breathtaking journey of 10 episodes. Everything simply looks royal and grandâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜ #KaranSinghGrover this man never fails to make me speechless and proud

So so so thrilled to see him on-screen every time .Just leave everything aside watch #QuboolHai2Point0 it's a must watch pic.twitter.com/tMp6ubTnoz — KaranSGrover Fanclub (@TrueKSG_FC) March 11, 2021

Qubool Hai 2.0 plot and Qubool Hai 2.0 cast

Qubool Hai 2.0 marks the comeback of Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover as Zoya and Asad. The show is a digital version of the show Qubool Hai. Qubool Hai 2.0 started streaming on March 12. According to their streaming platform Zee5, Qubool Hai 2.0 is a romantic drama that has a theme of revenge and patriotism added to it. It follows the story of Asad who is an Indian agent and Zoya who hails from Islamabad, Pakistan.