Queen Makers Approached Simi Garewal For A Role In Jayalalithaa Web Series, She Refused

Ramya Krishnan has recently been making an impact with the first pictures and trailer of her web series Queen. However, Simi Garewal who was approached for a role in the series, will not be seen in the project. Simi confirmed in a full disclosure interview with a major news publishing house that she will not be a part of the series, Queen which is based on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, the makers of the film wanted Simi to take up the part of a talk show host. The reason behind the specific role for Simi is because she had once interviewed Jayalalithaa and was able to get her to talk intimate details of her life. Read more to know about what Simi Garewal had to say about playing a role in Queen.

What Simi had to say about Queen?

Simi said that the makers of Queen called her office a few times, but it seemed wrong to enact her interview with a person who is no longer with them. She felt that it was out of the question because it would look forced, and there is a chance that it would be lowering her standard. She said she had her moral reasons to turn it down but it is, in no way, reflective of the quality of the show. She ended by wishing the makers success in retelling the story of one of the most indomitable women of our times. The directors of the show, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan wanted to recreate the TV series where Jayalalithaa had opened up about her tempestuous relationship with MG Ramachandran. In the same interview, Jayalalithaa spoke about how she pined for her mother’s attention as a child.

